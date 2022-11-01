HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating the cause of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in several injuries and delays for drivers in Eastern Henrico.

The crash was first reported by Henrico Police shortly after 5:15 p.m. and was located near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Evergreen Road.

According to police, the crash involved four vehicles and resulted in three people being transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident caused traffic congestion in the area as first responders worked to clear the scene.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.