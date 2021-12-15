Fredericksburg man killed in Henrico County crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man died at VCU Medical Center following a crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near New Market Road.

Police said that 41-year-old Jamie Hardway of Fredericksburg was driving north in a Chevrolet Spark when he ran off the left side of the road. Hardway then crossed the median and into southbound traffic. There his vehicle came off the road again and overturned in the woodline.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.