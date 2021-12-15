Fredericksburg man killed in Henrico County crash

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man died at VCU Medical Center following a crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near New Market Road.

Police said that 41-year-old Jamie Hardway of Fredericksburg was driving north in a Chevrolet Spark when he ran off the left side of the road. Hardway then crossed the median and into southbound traffic. There his vehicle came off the road again and overturned in the woodline.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash. Stay with 8News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events