Free COVID-19 care kits for Henrico residents available today

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County residents can pick up free COVID-19 care kits starting today!

The kits contain reusable cloth face coverings, hand sanitizer and flyers with health information. They will be available for pickup, while supplies lasts, the county said.

The COVID-19 kits can be picked up at the following drive-through distribution sites planned for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

