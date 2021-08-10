Free lunches for all in Henrico County schools

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — All Henrico County Public Schools students will be eligible to receive free lunches this year, thanks to a pandemic program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

And until the school year starts, the county will continue its bulk distribution of lunches to families with school-age children. The school division says that program is designed to “help ensure that children receive meals when school is not in session.”

A free or reduced lunch application is not required to receive the meals. Meals will be distributed at the following sites on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Elementary school curbside sites:

Adams Elementary School, 600 S. Laburnum Ave.

Gayton Elementary School, 12481 Church Road

Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road

Laburnum Elementary School, 500 Meriwether Ave.

Ratcliffe Elementary School, 2901 Thalen St.

Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road

Skipwith Elementary School, 2401 Skipwith Road

Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road

Middle school curbside sites:

Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive

Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road

Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road

High school curbside sites: