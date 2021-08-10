Free lunches for all in Henrico County schools

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — All Henrico County Public Schools students will be eligible to receive free lunches this year, thanks to a pandemic program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
And until the school year starts, the county will continue its bulk distribution of lunches to families with school-age children. The school division says that program is designed to “help ensure that children receive meals when school is not in session.”
A free or reduced lunch application is not required to receive the meals. Meals will be distributed at the following sites on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m.
Elementary school curbside sites:
- Adams Elementary School, 600 S. Laburnum Ave.
- Gayton Elementary School, 12481 Church Road
- Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road
- Laburnum Elementary School, 500 Meriwether Ave.
- Ratcliffe Elementary School, 2901 Thalen St.
- Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road
- Skipwith Elementary School, 2401 Skipwith Road
- Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road
Middle school curbside sites:
- Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive
- Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road
- Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road
High school curbside sites:
- Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road
- Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road
- Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road