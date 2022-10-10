HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In an initiative to help park visitors relax and spark creativity, new installations at three Henrico public parks have been unveiled.

The ‘Art Nooks’ are mounted, decorative cabinets filled with free-to-use art supplies. All visitors have to do is scan a QR code on the box, which will then provide a code to open the locked boxes. Users are only asked to return the art supplies when they are finished.

The Art Nooks were placed near picnic shelters at Deep Run, Dorey, and Echo Lake parks, through a partnership between 4 Art 2 Heart, Henrico 4-H and the Henrico County Division of Recreation and Parks.

The project was designed and initiated by sisters Rithanya and Nikhita Saravanan, who teach art classes through their nonprofit 4 Art 2 Heart.