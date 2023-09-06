HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police arrested and charged three men with a series of criminal acts including identity theft and obstruction of justice — but they’re also believed to have been involved in several incidents of disorderly and obscene conduct.

Residents have reported such obscene behavior to have occurred along Henrico County roads and in public parks — places that can be tricky to avoid.

While the arrested individuals face charges related to other criminal acts, the mention of obscene conduct in parks prompted our 8News team to revisit concerns residents have sent to our newsroom in recent weeks.

One of the aforementioned men is tied to a notorious sign in the Henrico community that has sparked debate among residents regarding the thin line between freedom and obscenity. 8News Political Analyst, Rich Meagher, helped break this down.

“[Some people will say,] ‘I have free speech rights, I can say whatever I want.’ That’s true — up until a point.” Meagher said. “The government has a right to restrict your speech at times when it could be unsafe and also when it could be obscene.”

Some viewers felt certain signs, in particular, crossed that threshold. Due to their nature, we can’t include pictures of the signs here. They rattled off political figures’ names, along with profanity, and plastered sketches of genitalia. Despite the obscenity, their political nature could be part of why they are permitted in public spaces.

“Generally, courts have been very wary of restricting speech if it has any political purpose,” Meagher explained.

The signs in question were reportedly displayed in prominent parts of the Richmond region — including in the Short Pump area and along Staples Mill Road. Viewers told 8News that they were sometimes exhibited in public parks near playgrounds and areas frequented by families. However, Meagher says that doesn’t mean the content is illegal.

“Protected speech is protected really, no matter who the audience is,” Meagher said, “If minors are involved or there’s kids around, you might be able to get away with saying that you can’t have that sign or that image or you can’t make that speech here in this particular location.”

Police told 8News that in the recent arrests, a sign’s location contributed to one of the man’s charges, but its message did not. Still neighbors, particularly those with children, deemed it inappropriate to the community. Meagher explained that this debate rests the foundation for a tricky legal and moral dilemma. It all comes down to perception.

“There is no clear answer to what’s obscene,” Meagher said.