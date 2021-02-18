Freezing weather brings slippery roads to Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC-TV) — From snow to freezing rain, people in Henrico County saw a mix of it all today.

The morning started out with freezing rain, sleet and snow, and by the afternoon it was off and on rain. This made for mostly slushy conditions on the roads and sidewalks.

Contractors were kept busy outside the Twin Hickory Food Lion. The spent the morning shoveling and spreading ice melt and to keep the sidewalks safe for customers. Justin Moody with Weeded Lawn Care said the ice and snow came on fast.

“It’s been pretty rough actually,” he said. “It came on strong. It was water at first, rain and then it switched on over to ice quickly and that dumped a lot.”

The plows were out and most of the main roads were clear throughout the day. However, some of the side streets have not been touched by a plow and can be slick.

Sam Hunt ventured out to the grocery store today said the roads were “a little slippery. You know, take it slow. ”

The temperature will drop overnight which could make for a treacherous commute in the morning.