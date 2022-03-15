HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Police are investigating where one Henrico woman may be after she’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

Her husband was shot and killed by Richmond police officers three days after she was last seen.

Tracy Epps’ longtime friend, Elizabeth Pullin, said she’s worried that Epps’ husband, Lester Carlton Epps, Jr., might have had something to do with Tracy Epps’ disappearance.

“He was very aggressive, possessive over her,” Pullin told 8News in an interview Tuesday.

On March 7, four days after Tracy Epps was last seen, Henrico and Richmond police officers went to the Woodspring Suites hotel on Broad Street to find her, but she wasn’t there.

Henrico Police reviewed video footage at the hotel that they said prompted them to start investigating where Tracy Epps may be. However, HCPD won’t reveal what was seen in the video.

The day before, Lester Carlton Epps, Jr. was shot and killed by Richmond Police officers on the porch of a home on Garber Street after he was aggressive towards officers and wouldn’t drop his gun.

Records show Lester Carlton Epps, Jr. has a long rap sheet of previous crimes.

“I think he got aggressive with her and did something he didn’t want to do, but it’s just in his nature,” Pullin said.

Pullin feels like she’s stuck, trying to message Tracy Epps everyday, hoping she’ll come back.

“Tracy, I love you, and you need to come home. You need to come back. I know your family misses you. God forbid your friends miss you,” Pullin said.

Henrico and Richmond Police are working with each other and Tracy Epps’ family to try to find her. They will not say whether they believe her husband was involved.