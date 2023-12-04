HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — To say that the last week has been difficult for the family and friends of 70-year-old Albert Moody, Jr. and his 38-year-old son, Malcolm Moody, would be a gross understatement.

Last Monday, the two were found shot to death in a home they shared on Little Five Loop in the Glen Allen area of Henrico County. The homicides stole both a brother and a nephew from Monica Ware. She said her older brother, Albert, was a force within the family.

“He was the patriarch of our family, and he let you know that,” Ware said. “He loved to dance. Every event, whether it was a birthday or Thanksgiving, he was always on the dance floor leading off the festivities. Just loud, but he let you know his presence was there. As his siblings, we laughed about it, but that’s going to be the biggest thing that we’re going to miss, you know?”

Ware said Albert was extremely proud of his son, Malcolm, who graduated from Virginia State University before getting his master’s at North Carolina Central University and establishing “Key Independent Development Services” for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Richmond area.

Loved ones say Malcolm had done quite well for himself in business and in the community, where he served on a City of Richmond board that was tasked with helping eliminate the causes of poverty locally.

“I think [he serves] as a representation to other Black men to see that, if he came from where he came from, and overcame the obstacles he overcame, then there’s no reason why you can’t do it,” said Rich Morrison, who’s known Malcolm for a decade.

Even with all his accomplishments, Ware said she had a much simpler title for him.

“He was my baby,” Ware said about Malcolm.

She helped raise Malcolm from when he was six months old, after his mother died when he was a newborn.

“Just generous, just kind, just sweet, a very hard worker,” Ware said of her nephew.

The successful entrepreneur never got married or had any children.

“To me, [his facility] was his baby,” Ware said. “Malcolm talked about his clients as his sons.”

That sentiment was echoed by Richard Lundy, a part of Malcolm’s staff.

“Malcolm prided himself on being the voice of the voiceless, to make sure these individuals were treated with dignity and respect,” Lundy said.

Andre Faulcon also works for Key Independent and was one of Malcolm’s closest friends and brothers in Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He was the one who made the grisly discovery of the victims in the home.

“Initially it’s shock,” Faulcon said. “I went over to the house and I discovered him, and once I checked to see if he was still with us, then I went upstairs and checked for his father.”

Ware said that she doesn’t know why anyone would want to kill Malcolm or Albert.

“He was generous, so I can’t imagine what else you would want, you know what I’m saying? Because he gave the shoes off his feet, even if they were Gucci,” Ware said.

Malcolm’s high school sweetheart and longtime friend, Keia Reed, offered a plea for information.

“No matter how small the information you do have is, please come forward,” Reed said. “We are in a lot of pain right now, and the information that you provide could give us some justice.”

For the family, the only thing worse than the pain and tragedy of this double homicide is not having answers. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.