From distributing meals to distributing vaccines, school nurses work to be ‘part of the solution’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Countless people have stepped up to help others during the pandemic, including school nurses.

From answering 9-1-1 calls and health department hotlines, to passing out meals to families in need — Henrico’s school nurses have adapted to whatever is needed while schools are in virtual learning.

However, more recently the nurses have been at Richmond Raceway administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rebecca Taylor, a school nurse of nine years from Tuckahoe Middle School, was elated to take part in the vaccine process.

“We have worn a lot of hats and it’s been great to be a part of the solution,” Taylor said. “That is what is so great about this. We are part of the solution, so it is wonderful to be here.”

Taylor and many other school nurses could fill up a résumé with the amount of extra work they have done this past year.

“We’ve done all kinds of things,” Taylor said. “Starting off in March, we were distributing food to families in need. We had people in the operations center. We have people in the Medical Reserve Corps, we had people doing contact tracing.”

She says that she is ready for whatever is next.

“You don’t think of nurses passing out lunches, but it worked and we did it,” Taylor said. “We helped pack lunches and pass them out, we had nurses in the 9-1-1 center. All of us have stepped up and we’ve been happy to help so it has been wonderful. I think in 28 days we will be doing something a lot like this again.”