Funeral held for Henrico Police Captain killed in hit and run accident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds gathered alongside the family of Henrico County Police Captain Don Lambert for his funeral on Friday afternoon. Emotions were high as people mourned the captain who was suddenly killed in a hit and run accident on Saturday.

Lambert was off duty and out for a jog on Saturday when he was hit by a tow truck.

He leaves behind four children and his wife Becky as well as many beloved colleagues and friends.

The 55-year-old was known for being a faithful lover of music. He had just played the fiddle at Mount Vernon Baptist Church last month but today family members honored his memory on the same stage.

His sons gave a tear breaking tribute to their dad, one calling him his hero, saying “He’s inspired me to care for my community, be accountable for my actions, be responsible for my actions, we responsible for my family and devote my life to god.”

Lambert’s impact spread beyond family and many other community members attended the funeral. Henrico Police Chief Eric English shared kind words about the captain, staying that Lambert was dedicated to making Henrico County a safer place.

“I and so many others are better people because we had the opportunity to know Don,” English said. “to the family I just want you to know we are always here for you to lean on. God bless you.”

County Manager John Vithoulkas also spoke about Lambert, reminding loved ones that Lambert is still with them.

“Don lambert touched so many of us in so many ways,” Vithoulkas said. “He made this community stronger.”

After the funeral, Lambert’s fellow officers lined up to salute the fallen captain as his wife Becky Lambert was escorted out of the church.