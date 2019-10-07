Gas leak forces Henrico elementary school to close early

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A gas leak has forced a Henrico elementary school to close early Monday.

Henrico County Public Schools’ spokesperson Andy Jenks said the gas leak at Ridge Elementary School cannot be fully repaired at this time; therefore, they are dismissing students and staff at noon.

Normal school bus transportation will be available to take students home, Jenks said, and parents can also sign-out their child out by going to the school.

Students who go to an after-school provider or daycare will stay at school until the daycare bus is available. Parents can also sign-out their child by checking in at Tuckahoe Middle School where staff will be able to assist them, Jenks said.

“Because of the gas leak, students will not be going back inside Ridge. This means they might not have their backpacks, schoolwork, or clothing items that were left behind when classes went outside,” Jenks said. “We’ll be back in touch later today with an update about personal belongings and school on Tuesday.”

Anyone with questions can call Tuckahoe Middle School at (804) 673-3720.

