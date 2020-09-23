Gaskins Road in Henrico closed due to water main break

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in Henrico County has closed Gaskins Road between broad Street and Mayland Drive.
The county did not give a time estimate for when the break would be repaired and just said the closure would last “an extended amount of time.”
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
