Gaskins Road in Henrico closed due to water main break

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in Henrico County has closed Gaskins Road between broad Street and Mayland Drive.

The county did not give a time estimate for when the break would be repaired and just said the closure would last “an extended amount of time.”

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

