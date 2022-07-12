HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A luxury living community is dealing with an immense fish kill problem in its bucolic five-acre lake.

The Department of Environmental Quality was called out to The Dominion Club’s Wyndham Lake Sunday at 6 p.m. after getting a notification from Henrico County Hazmat officials about a school of fish floating belly up in their pond.

“Our team did observations,” said Heather Deihls, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Piedmont Regional Office of Water Compliance & Monitoring Manager. “They did water quality field meters testing, looking at the pH of the water, the conductivity, and the temperature. The conditions were normal, but the temperature was 80 degrees. The dissolved oxygen was below normal. They observed no flow entering or leaving the lake.”

Deihls said VA DEQ saw fish kills at Wyndham Lake back in 2014.

“Fish kills are not uncommon,” Deihls said. “It depends on the time of the year. It can be caused by dissolved oxygen. It can happen in the warm weather or because of algae blooms. There is a concern if something is dumped in the water. But we didn’t see that.”

According to the Virginia Department of Water Resources, there are warning signs pond owners should be aware of to prevent fish kills, which are the sudden destruction of large quantities of fish.

Deihls said that, while there were no odors as of yesterday, the Homeowners Association must make a decision as to treatment because the lake is privately owned, “otherwise birds and predators can eat the fish.”

“We advised they reach out to a private lake management company,” said Deihls.

At this time, there are no health risks associated with the lake. The fish kill was due to a lack of flow from the creek to the lake. This results in a lack of oxygen in the water, which can kill fish due to asphyxiation.

According to the Wyndham Community website, the property where the lake is located is a 1,271-acre, master-planned community located in the northwestern Henrico County suburb of Richmond, Virginia.

The 30-year-old community features some 1,670 units and more than 5,000 residents.

Wyndham also features the 800-member private Dominion Club which owns and manages the five-acre lake and an 18-hole golf course designed by Curtis Strange

BEX Realty reports the cost of luxury homes in the community range from $450,000 to $1,237,950.

The Dominion Club did not return calls for this article