Girl dies day after incident at Hadad’s Lake in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said a child died at the hospital Monday after she was rescued from the pool area of Hadad’s Lake in Henrico County over the weekend.

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene at around 3:53 p.m. on Aug. 2 for reports of a medical emergency. A child “who was rescued from the pool area” was given emergency aid by the officers and Fire and EMS crews who arrived on scene, police said.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but died the next day from her injuries. An investigation is underway, police said.

