HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has launched an investigation after a girl was shot in Highland Springs.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, officers were called to the 500 block of South Oak Avenue for a reported shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Upon arrival, officers found a female juvenile victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital by the Henrico Division of Fire.

According to police, four adults and two juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Currently, there are no suspects and police believe there is no threat to the public.

A similar shooting incident occurred in the same area a little over two weeks ago. There were no reported injuries in that incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division’s Criminal Investigative Section at 804-501-5000.