HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A retired Henrico County employee is giving back to the community he’s served for several decades.

Charles Foldesi told 8News that he served Henrico County for 45 years. Foldesi started as a computer operator in 1975, and eventually served as a supervisor before retiring in August 2020.

“I grew up with a Henrico County family,” he said. “We all care about each other.”

Foldesi grew up in the Buena Vista neighborhood of Varina. Upon retiring, he planned to donate two parcels of his land and a house on Eden Avenue to the County. Foldesi told 8News he wants those donations to be used for affordable housing.

The Board of Supervisors honored Foldesi during their work session on Tuesday, Feb. 14. John Vithoulkas, the County Manager, said Foldesi surprised them with another gift during the proceedings.

“I had to look at it twice and say, you know, ‘Is this the amount that I think it is?’ and he just kind of chuckled and said, ‘Yea, that’s the amount it is,'” Vithoulkas recalled.

Foldesi reportedly pulled a $100,000 personal check out of his shirt pocket and handed it to Vithoulkas.

“This individual, to make this kind of donation back to our county, it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it,” Vithoulkas said. “He was always a very hard worker but kind of quiet.”

“In appreciation, I thought maybe they could do something better than I could and help more people than I could,” Foldesi said.

Vithoulkas said, to his knowledge, this is the largest monetary donation the county has ever received. He said they will add this donation to the project they’ve been working on to hook up people to public water and sewer. Vithoulkas said once the engineering is complete, they can begin connecting the people who live on Eden Avenue.

Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents the Varina District, said this gift will help people for many generations.

“To me, that was an angel. A blessing for the residents who live on that street and for him,” Nelson said. “Whatever we decide to do with the property, with a commitment to affordable housing, I feel was significant.”

Henrico County leaders are working on an award that will be named after Foldesi and will honor his public service. The award will be given to people who exemplify incredible public service, Vithoulkas said.