HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of Henrico County’s largest outdoor festivals, Glen Allen Day, is returning for another year in October.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, and will feature a variety of activities. The day kicks off with a 5K fun run for participants of all ages at 8 a.m., shortly followed by the Glen Allen Day Parade that will begin on Mountain Road at 9:30 a.m. The parade will end at the Meadow Farm Museum at General Sheppard Crump Park, where the rest of the festival will continue until 3 p.m.

At the park, attendees can enjoy local live music and browse booths from several vendors. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

To register for the 5k and purchase a race packet, visit the online run sign up.

To apply to be an exhibitor, festival sponsor or parade participant, visit the Glen Allen Ruritan Club website or email recandparks@henrico.us.