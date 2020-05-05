Glen Allen HS teacher named HCPS Teacher of the Year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen High School teacher was named Henrico County Public School’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Lindsey Pantele, an English teacher, received the honor. As a reward, Pantele received $1,000 courtesy of Henrico Federal Credit Union and learned of the announcement by a surprise drive-by announcement from Amy Cashwell, HCPS’ superintendent and Kristi Kinsella, the School Board’s Brookland District representative.
Winning is “humbling and rewarding and shocking,” Pantele said from her porch to a small group of people in her yard. “We don’t enter this profession as teachers to win awards, and I think considering the type of year we all have had, what an honor this is.”
Other finalists for the Teacher of the Year Award include:
- Melinda Pastuszak from Chamberlayne Elementary School
- Twin Hickory Elementary School’s Candace Wilcox
- Tedra Buckler from Quioccasin Middle School
- Jamie Roberts from John Rolfe Middle School
The finalists, who were each awarded $500, were selected from Henrico’s five magisterial districts.
