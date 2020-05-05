Glen Allen HS teacher named HCPS Teacher of the Year

Lindsey Pantele reacts to the news that she has been named 2020 HCPS Teacher of the Year. The Glen Allen High School English teacher was surprised Tuesday at her house.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen High School teacher was named Henrico County Public School’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Lindsey Pantele, an English teacher, received the honor. As a reward, Pantele received $1,000 courtesy of Henrico Federal Credit Union and learned of the announcement by a surprise drive-by announcement from Amy Cashwell, HCPS’ superintendent and Kristi Kinsella, the School Board’s Brookland District representative.

Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent, steps off a school bus in front of Lindsey Pantele’s house. A delegation of HCPS staff members and well-wishers surprised the Glen Allen High School English teacher Tuesday with the announcement that she had been named 2020 HCPS Teacher of the Year.

Lindsey Pantele, the 2020 HCPS Teacher of the Year, stands in her front yard with Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent and Kristi Kinsella, the School Board’s Brookland District representative. Cashwell and Kinsella held Pantele’s award from the Henrico Federal Credit Union for $1,000.

Jessica Orzechowski, a world history and government teacher at Varina High School, poses in a submitted football-season photo with her son. Orzechowski was surprised Tuesday at an online staff meeting with the news that she has been named the 2020 HCPS First-Year Teacher of the Year.

Winning is “humbling and rewarding and shocking,” Pantele said from her porch to a small group of people in her yard. “We don’t enter this profession as teachers to win awards, and I think considering the type of year we all have had, what an honor this is.”

Other finalists for the Teacher of the Year Award include:

Melinda Pastuszak from Chamberlayne Elementary School

Twin Hickory Elementary School’s Candace Wilcox

Tedra Buckler from Quioccasin Middle School

Jamie Roberts from John Rolfe Middle School

The finalists, who were each awarded $500, were selected from Henrico’s five magisterial districts.

