Glen Allen neighborhood surprises Waste Management driver with parade

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico neighborhood came together to say thank you to a waste management driver on Tuesday.

Families put together a surprise parade for Darrel McNeil, who they say “goes above and beyond” for the neighborhood. Families say that he will even hand out toy trucks to kids living on his route.

“I love the people, I love giving out toys to the kids, I love giving out dog biscuits, I love communicating with them and everything talking to them, and that’s what I love doing,” McNeil said.

A Henrico neighborhood came together to say thank you to a waste management driver on Tuesday. (Photo: 8News photographer Paul Nevadomski)

The parade was held on Argonne Drive from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. so McNeil would see along his route.

According to the Waste Management, he has been a driver for the company for over 22 years. The company says he always build relationships with his customers and puts people and safety first. In addition to his customers celebrating him, the company has also previously awarded McNeil with their driver of the year award.