HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A game Thursday night helped honor a 13-year-old Henrico County girl who was shot and killed in 2021.

Lucia Bremer was a student at Quioccasin Middle School in western Henrico County who was shot and killed in March 2021 while walking home after school. 14-year-old Dylan Williams was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of Bremer’s murder.

Now, over two years later, two local high school sports teams made a special tribute to Bremer’s life that was tragically cut short. It was a game of field hockey between Powhatan High School and Godwin High School, with girls on both teams sporting green, Bremer’s favorite color, in their hair and on their arms.

“She was extremely likeable, like my players, you know, they, they just loved her,” said Stephanie Tyson, Powhatan’s Varsity Field Hockey Coach and a family friend of the Bremers. “She was coachable. She was smart. She was funny, she was athletic. She was the light that everybody talks about.”

Tyson and Godwin’s coach decided to organize a ceremony before Thursday night’s game to honor Bremer’s life. They had a moment of silence and released green balloons into the air. They also gave Lucia’s family a field hockey jersey signed by players on both teams with her number “19” on it. It represented the game Lucia loved to play.

“It just means a lot to our team. It means a lot to the Godwin team and the Godwin community, and I hope it means a lot to her parents, you know, everybody’s still kind of carrying on the tradition of what she meant and how important she was,” Tyson said.

Tyson said she hopes they can make this a tradition every year.

“Obviously, this game is about more than winning and losing. You know, it’s about Lucia and being grateful and the impact and the difference that she made everybody’s loves,” Tyson said.