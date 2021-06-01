Got a green thumb? Henrico County Master Gardeners to host Spring Plant Sale at Deep Run Park

A file photo of plants. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summertime, for many people, means breaking out the gloves and shovels to put new plants in their yards.

Henrico County Master Gardeners are holding a Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give their gardeners the chance to sell plants from their own gardens at discounted prices as well as floral arrangements.

The sale will be held at Event Field at Deep Run Park, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway. This is a family-friendly event and is free.

The event also will feature a Garden Treasures tent, offering ‘gently used’ gardening items for sale, as well as educational displays and food trucks.

Children’s activities will include take-home crafts and photo opportunities.

The county’s Master Gardeners will be on site to answer gardening questions and to explain how to become a Master Gardener.

If it rains, all activities will be held in the park’s recreation center.

Henrico Master Gardeners are volunteers trained in environmental horticulture who work in conjunction with the Henrico Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to serve as ‘educators in the community.’ More information is available at henricomg.org.