Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin thanks supporters Saturday morning with breakfast in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin was in Henrico this morning, hosting a thank you breakfast for his supporters.

Youngkin spoke to the crowd at Atlas 42 just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

He answered questions about COVID-19 and marijuana legislation, standing by his position to not enforce vaccine or mask mandates.

“Localities are going to have to make decisions the way the law works, and that’s going to be up to individual decisions,” he said. “But again from the Governor’s office you won’t see mandates from me.”

He also said he wouldn’t look to repeal the legalization of marijuana, passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.

“I will support the marijuana bill, and I won’t try to overturn it,” he said. “It’s got its own timeline that it’s going to have to work through, and I think they’ve got a lot of work to do in order to get things right.”

Youngkin’s inauguration as the next governor is set for Jan. 15. Set-up at the Capitol is already underway.