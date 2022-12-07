HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC wants to know the public’s opinion on whether the company should extend its Pulse bus route in Henrico to the ever-growing Short Pump Town Center area.

The company said that part of Henrico, along West Broad Street, continues to grow and so does interest in extending the bus route that goes through the area.

The organization Partnership for Smarter Growth (PSG) said the extension would help Henrico residents travel to jobs in the city of Richmond, and vice versa.

PSG said it would be a critical expansion that would offer a frequent bus service that the community can rely on instead of cars.

The Pulse bus route extension would start where it currently ends at the Willow Lawn bus stop in Henrico and extend to Short Pump Town Center about 10 miles.

In the survey, GRTC and PlanRVA want to know what the public’s top four priorities are when it comes to the bus service, including issues like reducing traffic congestion, bicycle accessibility or making sure there’s enough parking near the bus stop.

GRTC is studying the pros and cons of extending bus service into Short Pump, asking the public why they travel along the West Broad Street corridor and how they currently get where they need to be.

The company is also looking at whether there are missing sidewalks, bus stop shelters or benches, crosswalks, or a pattern of speeding or aggressive driving in the area where the company wants to add to the route.

The survey is open until December 16.

GRTC is currently working on a project to extend bus routes down Midlothian Turnpike in a little over $2 million project.