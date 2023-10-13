HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The two officers tasked with watching 21-year-old Naseem Roulack, who escaped from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in western Henrico County in August, admitted to being asleep at the time of his escape.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), it was determined during the department’s investigation into the escape that the two corrections officers assigned to supervise Roulack while he was in the hospital admitted to being asleep when he escaped at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12.

The two officers resigned from their positions in order to avoid being terminated by VADOC, their employments officially ended on Aug. 23, a little over a week after Roulack’s escape.

It was also determined during VADOC’s investigation that Roulack was wearing nylon flex cuffs on his wrists and legs when he escaped.

Roulack had been wearing flex cuffs on his wrists and metal cuffs on his legs, but the hospital requested the metal cuffs be replaced with flex cuffs so that he could undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests. According to VADOC, the flex cuffs on Roulack’s legs should have been switched back to metal cuffs after the MRI testing was completed.

“I thank the Special Investigations Unit for their thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Roulack’s escape,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “The Department will learn from these findings to ensure that we are providing the most effective incarceration, which leads to lasting public safety for the Commonwealth.”

VADOC is still investigating Roulack’s escape and is working with local, state and federal law enforcement to bring him back into custody. There is a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Roulack is described as a 5’8″ Black man who weighs around 225 and has brown eyes and several distinct tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Roulack is considered armed and dangerous by the U.S. Marshals Service, anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him, and to instead call VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 or local police.