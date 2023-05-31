HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico middle school student brought a gun to school on Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.

John Rolfe Middle School Principal Darryl Johnson sent an email to parents on Wednesday, May 31, informing them that earlier in the day, someone at the school reported that a student possibly had a weapon on campus.

School administrators, security resource officers and Henrico County police were able to find the student and safely recover a handgun.

The student now faces potential charges in addition to disciplinary action at school, according to Johnson.

Less than a week ago, Henrico Schools announced plans to install weapons scanners in all schools during the 2023-24 school year.

Prior to this latest incident, six guns were found in Henrico schools during the 2022-2023 school year.