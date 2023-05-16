HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after they say a gun was found in a bathroom at an elementary school in Henrico County.

According to a tweet thread from the Henrico County Police Division, the gun was found in the bathroom at Longdale Elementary School on the 9500 block of Norfolk Street in the Glen Allen area.

“We commend the student(s) for doing the right thing and alerting responsible adults,” a tweet by Henrico Police stated.

There is no active threat and no injuries have been reported at the school, according to police. Henrico Police, as well as Henrico County Public Schools and the school’s resource officer are working to investigate the situation.