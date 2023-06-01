HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hadad’s Lake, a large recreation center and waterpark in the Varina area of Henrico County is going up for sale with a listing price of $975 million.
The total property is estimated to be 36 acres — with the actual waterpark attractions only taking up a fraction of the space.
The land is split into two lots. Lot 1 covers most of the property with 29.56 acres. It is located at 1140 Mill Road and includes a 3,500-square-foot two-story house.
Lot 2 is 6.53 acres and is located at 7900 Osborne Turnpike. This lot includes most of the recreational facilities, including the water park, a 5,400-square-foot clubhouse, a 3,300-square-foot snack bar, a 1,500-square-foot screen porch picnic area and more.
According to the property’s listing on S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co., the parcels can be sold separately or together.