CORRECTION: The article has been updated to more accurately reflect the proposed listing price of the property.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hadad’s Lake, a large recreation center and waterpark in the Varina area of Henrico County is going up for sale with a listing price of $975,000.

The total property is estimated to be 36 acres — with the actual waterpark attractions only taking up a fraction of the space.

The land is split into two lots. Lot 1 covers most of the property with 29.56 acres. It is located at 1140 Mill Road and includes a 3,500-square-foot two-story house.

Lot 2 is 6.53 acres and is located at 7900 Osborne Turnpike. This lot includes most of the recreational facilities, including the water park, a 5,400-square-foot clubhouse, a 3,300-square-foot snack bar, a 1,500-square-foot screen porch picnic area and more.

(Photo courtesy of Thomas Langston)

(Photo courtesy of Thomas Langston)

(Photo courtesy of Thomas Langston)

(Photo courtesy of Thomas Langston)

According to the property’s listing on S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co., the parcels can be sold separately or together.