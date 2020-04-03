Happy birthday Sophia: Henrico Police throw birthday celebration for Army Sergeant’s daughter

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A U.S. Army Sergeant wanted to make sure his three-year-old daughter still had a birthday party despite social isolation rules because of COVID-19, so he reached out to Henrico Police.

His daughter Sophia was upset because she couldn’t have any friends over for her birthday.

What happened next was incredible. Henrico Police officers and firefighters went to Sophia’s house to wish her a happy birthday.

He wanted to help make her day a little better since he couldn’t physically be there. What happened next? Henrico Police and @HenricoFire came together and went to Sophia’s house to wish her a happy birthday and sing to her. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jZ6FIZguv5 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 3, 2020

They even sang Sophia happy birthday!

