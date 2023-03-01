HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is currently searching for a man who reportedly robbed a store in the Sandston area of the county.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, officers were called to a store in the 4700 block of Laburnum Avenue for a reported robbery.

Upon their arrival, officers were informed that a man had entered the business around 12:30 p.m. and looked around before leaving. The man returned around 2:25 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register. The man then left the store with an unspecified amount of cash.

(Photo courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

(Photo courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Henrico County Police Detective B. J. Wagoner at 804-351-6815.