HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is searching for the suspect of a robbery that took place at the McDonald’s across the street from the Richmond Raceway on July 6.

The incident took place at around 11:20 a.m. on the 600 block of East Laburnum Ave. The suspect entered the McDonald’s and sat down for several minutes before demanding money from the register.

During the robbery he also assaulted two female employees. They did not suffer any injuries.

After receiving the cash, the suspect ran away from the scene. Henrico police described him as 5 feet 8 inches to six feet tall, about 200 pounds and around 40 to 50 years old. A picture of him can be found below.





If you have any information about the incident or suspect please contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000