Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak at Henrico foodservice facility

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A foodservice facility is back up and running after an ammonia leak Wednesday afternoon.

Henrico fire crews were dispatched to the Performance Foodservice facility on Ranco Road at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a gas odor in the building.

Once on scene, they were made aware of an ammonia leak. A hazmat team was called in and the building was evacuated.

Crews were on scene four hours. According to Henrico Fire, they were able to ventilate the building down to safe levels by about 5 p.m. After that, the building was turned back over to maintenance crews. Henrico Fire says there is no longer a hazard.

Mo Gross, an employee at the facility, tells 8News he could still smell ammonia in the building when he arrived around 6 p.m. He says he hopes the company makes sure this doesn’t happen again.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.