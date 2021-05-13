HCPS closing for Juneteenth; virtual learning for June Democratic primaries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced on Thursday that they will be closed on June 18, in observation of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a holiday the celebrates the end of slavery in America. While the holiday falls on June 19, the district has scheduled June 18, as the final day of school for students, and a half-day.

HCPS said the School Board voted to adopt this change at its Thursday work session.

In addition, the district will also have a virtual learning day for students and teachers on June 8, because of Virginia’s Democratic primary.

Here are the upcoming schedule changes: