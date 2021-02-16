HCPS early learning preschool program now accepting applications

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting today, the Henrico County Public Schools system is accepting applications for its early learning preschool program.

The school system said the program is for children who live in Henrico County and who will be 4 years old by September 30, 2021.

If you are interested in applying, you need to submit an application and required documents online. Paperwork can also be delivered in-person by appointment only.

“There is no cost to families for the program and transportation will be provided for preschool students in accordance with HCPS transportation guidelines,” HCPS said in a release.

Admission into the program is not guaranteed and admittance is not on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will be contacted by the school system to complete the process once an application and necessary paperwork is submitted.

HCPS encouraged families of children with special needs to apply.

For more information go to henricoschools.us/preschool/. For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call 804-328-8104.