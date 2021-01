HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Sunday, Henrico County Public Schools began the registration process for those who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post, HCPS stated a link was sent out to all HCPS employees with instructions on how to reserve a spot.

The school district said if you missed the deadline, you will still be able to get the vaccine at a later date.

In the post, HCPS said they will hold a “virtual information session” on Tuesday.