HCPS moves curbside service to Wednesdays only

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) has some changes coming to their free meal service to accommodate both in-person and virtual students.

Starting Monday, March 8 curbside pickup will be moved to Wednesdays only from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

This means that curbside and bus delivery meal services will both take place on Wednesdays only.

Starting next week, HCPS curbside free meals service will join neighborhood bus-stop distribution in moving to Wednesdays only. Both will distribute school meals in bulk on Wednesdays. https://t.co/0Z9i06hHvM pic.twitter.com/hxonBGokCW — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 5, 2021

Schools offering curbside services will remain the same until further notice, as will the bus-stop sites for neighborhood distribution.

For the complete list of schools offering curbside meals pickup visit HCPS website.