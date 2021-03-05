HCPS moves curbside service to Wednesdays only

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) has some changes coming to their free meal service to accommodate both in-person and virtual students.
Starting Monday, March 8 curbside pickup will be moved to Wednesdays only from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
This means that curbside and bus delivery meal services will both take place on Wednesdays only.
Schools offering curbside services will remain the same until further notice, as will the bus-stop sites for neighborhood distribution.
For the complete list of schools offering curbside meals pickup visit HCPS website.