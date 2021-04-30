HCPS students gearing up for annual plant sale

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico Schools are trying to put some spring into residents’ steps with beautiful plants. Students at the two schools worked all year to produce the plants for the annual event.

The Advanced Career Education Center Greenhouse and Landscape plant sale kicks off May 3 and runs through May 5, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The plants offered will feature a variety of flowers, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets.

The Academy at Virginia Randolph’s annual spring plant sale starts May 5 and concludes on May 7. Virginia Randolph’s plant sale will offer everyday plants for a summer garden such as tomatoes, peppers, herbs and other greenery.

Organizers say prices vary and only cash or checks will be accepted.