HCPS students gearing up for annual plant sale

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Henrico County greenhouse (Photo by Henrico County Public Schools)

Henrico County greenhouse (Photo by Henrico County Public Schools)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico Schools are trying to put some spring into residents’ steps with beautiful plants. Students at the two schools worked all year to produce the plants for the annual event.

The Advanced Career Education Center Greenhouse and Landscape plant sale kicks off May 3 and runs through May 5, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The plants offered will feature a variety of flowers, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets.

The Academy at Virginia Randolph’s annual spring plant sale starts May 5 and concludes on May 7. Virginia Randolph’s plant sale will offer everyday plants for a summer garden such as tomatoes, peppers, herbs and other greenery.

Organizers say prices vary and only cash or checks will be accepted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events