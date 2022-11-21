HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up.

38-year-old Ronnie Sneed was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of the All Day Inn near Richmond International Airport.

The Henrico County Police Department said witnesses saw several people running away from the scene. When first responders arrived, they tried to save Sneed’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Da Clubhouse, an organization of several car clubs, held a vigil at All Day Inn Sunday afternoon to honor Sneed. Geraldine Johnson, Sneed’s mother, said she’s leaning on her family and her memories of him.

“We sat down. Talked and enjoyed each other, joked with each other. He was a fun person,” she said.

Jermaine Johnson, Sneed’s brother, said seeing loved ones and the community come together was surreal.

“It was amazing. It was beautiful. I know my mother loved it,” he said. “He was passionate about his kids and I’m just sad that he’s not here to fulfill that Christmas list that he was doing.”

Ms. Johnson now has to remember her son through photographs and memories.

“I’m still going to carry on with the holiday with him in my heart,” she said.

Mr. Johnson said Sneed’s generosity will never fade.

“He would give you the shirt off his back. I know that and he loved dogs and he loved cars,” he said.

Christopher Sneed

Mr. Johnson is certain someone knows something that can help police track down his brother’s killer.

“You know what you did, just turn yourself in,” he said. “You were man enough to take my brother’s life, be man enough to turn yourself in and face the consequences.”

Henrico Police are asking businesses and neighbors with surveillance video to contact them, in hopes that it will help them solve them case. Anyone with information related to Sneed’s death is asked to contact Detective Hoover of Henrico Police at 804-489-7199.

Sneed’s funeral will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 at Manning Funeral Home. A ride out will happen before the funeral at 1 p.m. at 5174 Nine Mile Road in Richmond.