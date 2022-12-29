HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friends and family gathered at the Glenwood Farms Apartments in Henrico to honor the life and legacy of a man who was shot and killed just blocks away last week.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers found 39-year-old Jamey Kidd in the 2700 block of Byron Street at the scene of a reported shooting. He later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to police.

Jamika Whitehurst, 29, was also found at the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital before being charged with one count of second-degree murder upon her release. She is being held at Henrico County Jail without bond.

Although the past few days have been tough, friends and family gathered — each with a candle and balloon in hand — to honor and remember Jamey Kidd. His mother, Lucy Kidd, told 8News that her son was a loving father of two who would do anything for his family.

Friends and family gathered in Henrico to honor Jamey Kidd. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News) Although the past few days have been tough, friends and family gathered. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News) Jamey’s mother, Lucy Kidd says the family is working to support each other in light of the tragedy. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

“He loved them, he loved sports, he loved life, he loved outdoors, he loved his sisters. You know he was just the ideal son,” she said. “I don’t care where we went, family gatherings, or whatever, he always made the room laugh.”

Kidd says the family is working to support each other in light of the tragedy.

“That’s all we do, stick together,” Kidd said. “If you don’t have your family, you don’t have anything and I am fortunate to have my family.”

According to police, Kidd’s death is one of 29 homicides that have occurred in Henrico County this year. A spokesperson with the division told 8News they are continuing to investigate different aspects of the case, including what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Rosser of Henrico Police at 804-501-5247.