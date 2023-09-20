HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage High School student who was killed in Tuesday night’s crash has now been identified by family members as 14-year-old Keyon Johnson.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, officers were called to the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman Drive for a reported single-vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, responders found three teenage boys had been involved in the crash. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to police.

They were all taken to a nearby hospital where one of them — now identified as Keyon — later died. The other two boys had non-life-threatening injuries.

Keyon’s family described the high school freshman as “a good kid” who loved his family and had a passion for swimming.

“Keyon was a big teddy bear, [an] annoying teddy bear, but he was a loving, sweet, kind young man,” said Machelle Evans, Keyon’s godmother. “He loved to swim, loved the water. Taught himself how to swim.”

The Hermitage High School student who was killed in Tuesday night’s crash has now been identified by family members as 14-year-old Keyon Johnson. (Photo courtesy of Machelle Evans)

Keyon’s mother is currently on a cruise ship in Rome and was not scheduled to return until Sept. 29. Family members told 8News that Carnival cannot let her off and they are currently working to find out how to bring her home.

“She’s distraught and told us to do whatever we have to do to get her home to be with her baby,” said Jahnea Williams, Keyon’s cousin. “So we’re asking the community to come together as a village for Keyon and help to get her home… she’s in the middle of the sea and she’s lost so we need to get her home so she can be with her son and so she can mourn properly.”

On Wednesday morning, police reported that two dogs had also been killed in the crash. The owner of the dogs told 8News that the dogs’ names were Deuce and Ace.

According to police, the dogs and their owner had been walking along the sidewalk of Olde West Drive when the vehicle hit both pets. The owner of the dogs was not injured.

Photo of dogs — Deuce and Ace — who were killed in Tuesday night’s crash. (Photo courtesy of Ciara Stamper)

Police have not yet confirmed who the driver of the vehicle was.

This incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.