Health officials: 9 percent of Virginia’s population has received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Henrico, Va. (WRIC) – A virtual Henrico Board of Supervisors community meeting Tuesday night gave some insight as to how the county is faring against the COVID-19 virus.

According to Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinater, just under nine percent of Virginia’s population has been vaccinated with the first dose.

Dr. Avula added nearly 50 percent of the state qualifies under Phase 1a and 1b with the Commonwealth averaging about 105,000 doses per week statewide. That is still short of Governor Northam’s goal of 50,000 vaccines per day.

Deputy County Manager Tony McDowell also broke down the county’s vaccination efforts.

This past week, the county was part of the largest mass vaccination site in the state. Nearly 8,000 people ages 75 and up were vaccinated in a three-day span.

Henrico County is also leading the state in the rate of vaccination per 100,000 people. Neighboring counties, like Hanover and Goochland, are close behind.

To sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Henrico, click here. You will not be notified when an appointment is available.

Each local health district manages its vaccine distribution and waiting list.