HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man charged in connection to a deadly chain-reaction crash in October 2022 is scheduled for an adjudicatory hearing later this morning.

In the early-morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, a Jeep ran off the road on Interstate 95 North near the Parham Road exit, hit a guardrail and was sent spinning back onto the interstate. The crash caused a total of seven other cars to run into each other.

Claire Wenzel, 26, of Montpelier, was the designated driver of a Hyundai that was caught in the collision. She was the only person killed in the crash but several others were injured.

“I just want the world to know they lost the most wonderful and amazing daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have,” said Wenzel’s mother, Donna, soon after the incident. “She was so full of life and love. She lived her life to the fullest and loved being with people more than anything.”

In May 2023, Luis Javier Quinones was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), first offense, in connection with the incident. In Virginia, this has a penalty of up to one year in jail.

Quinones is scheduled for an adjudicatory hearing in Henrico General District Court at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.