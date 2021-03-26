Witness: young girl shot in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Numerous police vehicles are gathered outside of homes investigating a shooting in the Gaytown Forest West subdivision where a witness tells 8News a young girl was shot.

The witness says he was in the neighborhood working on a home when he saw two people walking in the neighborhood. They were being closely followed by a man.

He then heard multiple gunshots and when he got closer to the area, he found a young girl suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He says that he tried to preform CPR on the girl but is unsure of her condition now.

The neighborhood is directly behind Mills Godwin High School in the west end.

A football scheduled for Mills Godwin High School has been cancelled. A post from the school district says police are investigating a shooting in a nearby neighborhood. Officers are at the school to investigate as well. Currently all staff and students are safely indoors and off the field.

8News reporters are on the scene working to find out more information. Stay with us for updates.