HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating two scenes in close proximity this morning.

The first was a reported breaking and entering and the second was a firearm violation, according to Henrico police.

Officers investigating incidents in Henrico neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 15. (Photo: Henrico Police)

The incidents are located on the 500 block of Indigo Road and the 2100 block of Henderson Road.

If you have any information, give Henrico authorities a call at 804-780-1000.