HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Two 7th-grade students are facing charges for a false active shooter call at Holman Middle School in Henrico County.

Authorities responded to the school on April 18 after receiving a call about an active shooter that forced the school to go “into a lock and hide status,” according to police. After sweeping the school, police determined there was no threat.

Police said two students, a boy and a girl, were identified for their involvement and issued a juvenile violation report for falsely summoning law enforcement, a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia.

A Henrico schools spokesperson told 8News that they believe the call was a prank.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and first responders is of utmost importance,” Henrico Police Lieutenant Matt Pecka said in an April 20 statement. “We appreciate the partnership between the Police Division, Henrico County Public Schools, the Division of Fire, and our community for understanding the necessary need for not only the response but the protective sweeps like yesterday to ensure the safety of everyone.”