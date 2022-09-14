HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors passed an amendment to an already established noise ordinance Tuesday night.

The ordinance now limits certain kinds of loud sounds during daytime hours in residential areas.

From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. loud sounds that could be heard in other people’s homes are banned from devices such as TVs, speakers and musical instruments.

Those responsible for making noise that is “plainly audible in someone else’s dwelling,” could face a fine of up to $500.

Officials said the change comes after a rise in noise complaints. In 2019, Henrico County police responded to more than 2,905 noise complaints.

In 2021, that number jumped to 3,296. Of those complaints, however, police only handed out one citation to a homeowner for a loud party, according to Henrico Police.

In order for someone to be deserving of a fine, a police officer would have to witness the violation. According to officials, if the person was noncompliant or uncooperative, they would then be deserving of a citation.

Mitchell Murray, who lives in the county’s west end with an 18-month-old, said he could use more peace and quiet in the early evening hours.

“I totally understand the desire for being able to enforce certain noise coming from inside the home,” he said. “At the same time, I feel like you should have the right to do what you want inside your house.”