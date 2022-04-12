HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Board of Supervisors voted to approve a 10-story apartment building near the intersection of Staples Mill and Bethlehem Roads at their meeting Tuesday night.

According to planning documents filed with the city, the mixed-use building will have 232 residential units, as well as shops on the ground floor.

Residents will have access to a two-story parking deck, which will separate the 8 floors of apartments from the commercial space below. It’s still unclear whether the ground-floor commercial space will be used for offices or retail, but it will total about 10,000 square feet.

Plans filed with the county suggest the building will be more geared towards single residents than families. Of the 232 units, 167 will be one bedrooms and 23 will be studios, while just 32 will be two bedrooms and 10 three bedrooms.

The project will replace an office and warehouse that currently occupy the site.