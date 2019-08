courtesy of the Henrico County Government Twitter page

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved a plan Tuesday to develop a two-story addition to Holladay Elementary School.

The 73,000-square-foot addition is expected to include 30 classrooms, support areas, new play areas and a new bus loop.

