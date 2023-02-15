Concept plan for the new Taylor Farm Park in Henrico. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has signed a $20 million contract for a new 99-acre park near Richmond International Airport.

The Board of Supervisors approved the contract with Loughbridge & Company at their Tuesday meeting, selecting the company from a field of three bidders.

Funding for the park was originally set at $19 million under a bond referendum passed in 2016, but all three bidders said they couldn’t complete the planned park for less than $24 million. As a result, the county reduced the scope of the park and agreed to pay Loughbridge a little over $20 million.

The park, which will be located in the Sandston area, just a few hundred yards away from the Richmond International Airport, is set to include a splash pad, skate park, nature trails and a memorial garden.

Construction on the park will begin immediately and the park is expected to open in June 2024.